Companies

Pitti Engineering Q4 profit plunges 71%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

Plans ₹270-crore expansion at Hyderabad, Aurangabad plants

Pitti Engineering has reported a 71 per cent fall in March quarter net profit at ₹2 crore, against the ₹7 crore logged in the same period last year, due to the Covid-induced lockdown and economic slowdown.

The revenue of the company, which produces sheet metal components including motor cores, sub-assemblies and die-cast rotors, fell 27 per cent to ₹113 crore (₹154 crore). Ebitda dipped to ₹18 crore (₹23 crore) even as Ebitda margin improved to 16 per cent (15 per cent).

The company has decided to continue with its capex plans of enhancing capacities at its Aurangabad and Hyderabad plants despite the pandemic outbreak, said a statement.

The board has approved an expansion plan to enhance its installed sheet metal components production capacity to 46,000 tonnes from 36,000 tonnes and that of machining to 4,05,600 hours from 2,47,600 hours with an investment of ₹270 crore at its Hyderabad and Aurangabad plants.

The company is gearing up for new opportunities in the fabrication and shaft making segments in the next three years. In a bid to enhance margins it plans to manufacture some of the components that were sourced from third parties and optimise the supply chain besides increasing the automation levels at its plants.

The order book, which stood at ₹600 crore as of March end, includes the supply of engineering products to companies such as Cummins Generators, Siemens, Alstom and ABB, the statement added.

Akshay Pitti, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, said the fall in profit was due to the inability to deliver finished goods to customers on account of the lockdown imposed in the second half of March, a crucial month for demand.

“We are already seeing green shoots and supplies have started. The suppliers are exhausted and tremendous order flow is expected to just meet the current demand in capital goods sectors especially in high value-added products, wherein we have a presence,” he said.

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Quarterly Results
Pitti Engineering Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BIG FM enters live web radio space