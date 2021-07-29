Poonawalla Fincrop strengthens its leadership team

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Poonawalla Fincorp (formerly Magma Fincorp) revamped and strengthened its leadership team, bringing-in various industry leaders through a string of top executive hiring across functions.
Rajendra Tathare, with more than two-and-a-half decades of experience in credit risk and policy formulation, has joined Poonawalla as its Chief Credit Officer. He was last associated with Fullerton India as Head of credit underwriting and spent almost 15 years with them.
Manish Kumar has joined as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer. He brings with him vast experience across the BFSI space with players like RBS, IDFC and ICICI bank.
Rashmi Prasad has joined as Head-Analytics. With rich experience of more than 16 years, Prasad was last heading Analytics for Tata Capital and has previously been associated with players like Bajaj Finance and L&T Finance.
Mitul Budhbhatti joined the company for Credit and Risk Monitoring from CARE Ratings where he worked for more than 15 years managing the BFSI ratings.
The company has appointed Surya V as its Chief Strategy Officer. He has more than two decades of experience in BFSI segment and was last associated with ICICI Bank.
Indiresh Phaltankar will lead the company’s foray into the loan against property (LAP) business as Business Head . An ISB graduate with over two decades of experience, he was previously associated with HSBC and Aditya Birla Finance.
Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a statement, “It is great to see our leadership team getting strengthened across different verticals in line with our philosophy of making it a professionally run company with a strong governance culture. We want to rebuild the organisation with a very solid footing and firmly believe that the right talent is an essential ingredient for the same. We have a new but highly experienced and talented management team, having onboarded the best of the industry talent with rich, varied, and diverse experience. This talent will definitely be a pillar for our growth journey.”
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...