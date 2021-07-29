Poonawalla Fincrop strengthens its leadership team

Poonawalla Fincorp (formerly Magma Fincorp) revamped and strengthened its leadership team, bringing-in various industry leaders through a string of top executive hiring across functions.

Rajendra Tathare, with more than two-and-a-half decades of experience in credit risk and policy formulation, has joined Poonawalla as its Chief Credit Officer. He was last associated with Fullerton India as Head of credit underwriting and spent almost 15 years with them.

The appointments

Manish Kumar has joined as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer. He brings with him vast experience across the BFSI space with players like RBS, IDFC and ICICI bank.

Rashmi Prasad has joined as Head-Analytics. With rich experience of more than 16 years, Prasad was last heading Analytics for Tata Capital and has previously been associated with players like Bajaj Finance and L&T Finance.

Mitul Budhbhatti joined the company for Credit and Risk Monitoring from CARE Ratings where he worked for more than 15 years managing the BFSI ratings.

The company has appointed Surya V as its Chief Strategy Officer. He has more than two decades of experience in BFSI segment and was last associated with ICICI Bank.

Indiresh Phaltankar will lead the company’s foray into the loan against property (LAP) business as Business Head . An ISB graduate with over two decades of experience, he was previously associated with HSBC and Aditya Birla Finance.

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a statement, “It is great to see our leadership team getting strengthened across different verticals in line with our philosophy of making it a professionally run company with a strong governance culture. We want to rebuild the organisation with a very solid footing and firmly believe that the right talent is an essential ingredient for the same. We have a new but highly experienced and talented management team, having onboarded the best of the industry talent with rich, varied, and diverse experience. This talent will definitely be a pillar for our growth journey.”