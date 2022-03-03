Post open offer by Burmans, Eveready Chairman, MD resign

Just two days after the Burmans, promoters of Dabur India, announced an open offer for acquiring an additional 26 per cent in Eveready Industries for ₹605 crore, the chairman and managing director of the company tendered their resignations from the board.

In a filing to stock exchanges, Eveready said, Aditya Khaitan, non- executive director and chairman and Amritanshu Khaitan, managing director, have tendered their resignations from the board effective March 3 “to enable the company to benefit from new leadership and direction.”

“The board at its meeting held today, has taken the same on record with deep regret and noted and accepted the above resignations, effective the said date and consequent upon the said resignation of the managing director, the board has requested Suvamoy Saha, joint managing director of the company, to assume the responsibilities as the managing director, till such time the same is taken on record by the board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, at its meetings to be convened shortly,” the company said in a stock market filing.

As on December 31, the promoters’ shareholding in Eveready was at 4.84 per cent. Burmans hold 19.84 per cent stake at present. The mandatory open offer under the takeover regulations was made as the Burmans, already the single largest shareholder in Williamson Magor group flagship Eveready, proposed to purchase an additional 5.26 per cent share for around ₹122 crore, taking their total shareholding to 25.11 per cent.

Post announcing the open offer, the Burmans had expressed their intent to “professionalise” the management and consolidate the company’s market leadership in the dry cell business.