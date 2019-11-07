Powerplus Traders bags Jagannathpur B coal mine

Jagannathpur B coal mine has been awarded to Powerplus Traders Private Ltd in the eighth tranche of e-Auction for Coal Mines. The block was bagged at a bid price of ₹185 per tonne for the coal mined.

Jagannathpur B is the fifth of the 20 coal mines up for auction in the current round of coal mine auctions that have been awarded till now.

According to a statement by MSTC Ltd, the Bhaskarpara coal mine in Chhattisgarh was awarded to Prakash Industries Ltd at a winning bid price of ₹1,100 per tonne.

The other blocks awarded till now are Brahmapuri and Bikram in Madhya Pradesh and the Gare Palma IV-1 block in Chhattisgarh. Brahmapuri was bagged by Birla Corporation Ltd at ₹156 per tonne, and also Bikram at ₹154 a tonne.

The Gare Palma IV-1 block was bagged by Jindal Steel And Power Ltd at ₹230 a tonne.