Prabhu Steels: NFRA picks holes in financial statements

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 14, 2022
Audit regulator issues financial reporting quality review report on Prabhu Steels

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), country’s sole independent audit regulator, has issued the Financial Reporting Quality Review Report on Prabhu Steels Industries Limited (PSIL) for the financial year 2019-20.

PSIL, a listed company, has violated several provisions of the Companies Act 2013 regarding the preparation and presentation of financial statements, said NFRA in a statement.

The company has also failed to make appropriate disclosure as required by Schedule III to Companies Act 2013 regarding its borrowings in the form of loans taken and the assets in the form of loans and advances given, it added. 

Violation of Companies Act

The company has made violations of the Companies Act, 2013 and the provisions of applicable Ind ASs in almost all the areas of accounting as detailed in the FRQR Report. 

In view of the errors/omissions being pervasive across the entire Financial Statements, PSIL has agreed to prepare and publish restated Financial Statements as per Companies Act, 2013, within 90 days, the statement added. 

Published on February 14, 2022
Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd

