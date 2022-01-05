Premium lifestyle brand Arttdinox to ramp up retail network

Arttdinox, the premium designer lifestyle kitchenware brand of Jindal Stainless Lifestyle Ltd (JSLL), is planning to ramp up its retail distribution network and expand its portfolio by launching more products under the cookware range.

The company has been witnessing steady demand for its products, with the Covid-19 pandemic leading to an increased awareness for health and hygiene.

According to Shantanu Roy, Retail Head, JSLL, plans are afoot to launch 10 stores during the current calendar year, which would include a mix of own as well as franchisee outlets in Tier I and Tier II towns. The brand currently has four outlets in Delhi-NCR region and Bengaluru, which are primarily company-owned and company operated (COCO). It plans to set up new stores in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore and Ahmedabad, among others. These could be franchisee outlets, but would be very closely monitored and operated by the company.

“There has been a good traction in demand for stainless steel products post-Covid. Earlier, there used to be a lot of imports from China, but Covid brought a lot of restrictions on imports and that gave us a fillip and demand went up by nearly ten times,” Roy told BusinessLine.

Arttdinox, which accounts for around eight per cent of JSL Lifestyle’s turnover, which stands at $50 million (approximately 372 crore), witnessed 30 per cent growth in turnover in FY-21.

While the Arttdinox brand is nearly 15 years old, sales actually started picking up from 2018, he said.

Launch of new products

Retail, which includes own and franchisee stores, accounts for nearly 25 per cent of the total sales; close to 55 per cent comes from the corporate gifting segment, while the remaining (20 per cent) comes from direct sales and the online platform, among others.

The Arttdinox brand has products across beverages, dinnerware, cutleries, decor and the furniture segments. It is looking to launch its stainless steel cookware range.

“Launching new products is an ongoing process. We are a premium luxury brand and retail demands shelf rotation. We have already started preparing for this years’ Diwali collection with our designers,” he said.

Talking about e-commerce, he said, the company has given a facelift to its website to shore up sales through the platform. It is also looking to collaborate with a luxury decor brand to sell its products through the platform.