Premium lifestyle brand Arttdinox to ramp up retail network

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Arttdinox, the premium designer lifestyle kitchenware brand of Jindal Stainless Lifestyle Ltd (JSLL), is planning to ramp up its retail distribution network and expand its portfolio by launching more products under the cookware range.
The company has been witnessing steady demand for its products, with the Covid-19 pandemic leading to an increased awareness for health and hygiene.
According to Shantanu Roy, Retail Head, JSLL, plans are afoot to launch 10 stores during the current calendar year, which would include a mix of own as well as franchisee outlets in Tier I and Tier II towns. The brand currently has four outlets in Delhi-NCR region and Bengaluru, which are primarily company-owned and company operated (COCO). It plans to set up new stores in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore and Ahmedabad, among others. These could be franchisee outlets, but would be very closely monitored and operated by the company.
“There has been a good traction in demand for stainless steel products post-Covid. Earlier, there used to be a lot of imports from China, but Covid brought a lot of restrictions on imports and that gave us a fillip and demand went up by nearly ten times,” Roy told BusinessLine.
Arttdinox, which accounts for around eight per cent of JSL Lifestyle’s turnover, which stands at $50 million (approximately 372 crore), witnessed 30 per cent growth in turnover in FY-21.
While the Arttdinox brand is nearly 15 years old, sales actually started picking up from 2018, he said.
Retail, which includes own and franchisee stores, accounts for nearly 25 per cent of the total sales; close to 55 per cent comes from the corporate gifting segment, while the remaining (20 per cent) comes from direct sales and the online platform, among others.
The Arttdinox brand has products across beverages, dinnerware, cutleries, decor and the furniture segments. It is looking to launch its stainless steel cookware range.
“Launching new products is an ongoing process. We are a premium luxury brand and retail demands shelf rotation. We have already started preparing for this years’ Diwali collection with our designers,” he said.
Talking about e-commerce, he said, the company has given a facelift to its website to shore up sales through the platform. It is also looking to collaborate with a luxury decor brand to sell its products through the platform.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...