Ultratech Cement’s consolidated net profit is expected to jump 73 per cent to ₹1,840 crore, against ₹1,063 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back of higher volume.

The company will announce its financial results on Friday.

It may report a 8 per cent rise in revenue from operations at ₹16,749 crore (₹ 15,521 crore) in the quarter under review.

It has already reported a consolidated sales volume growth of 6 per cent year-on-year.

Profit growth will be led by higher revenue and lower costs. Gross and EBITDA margins will expand in the reporting period due to easing cost pressure and higher realisation.

In the September quarter, profit grew 69 per cent at ₹1,281 crore and revenue was up 15 per cent at Rs 16,012 crore.

Motilal Oswal has predicted blended realisation to increase 3 per cent y-on-y. RMC revenue is expected to increase 26 per cent YoY. White cement revenue is expected to increase 18 per cent YoY.

“We expect EBITDA/tonne at Rs 1,236. The variable cost per tonne is expected to decline 10 per cent YoY (4 per cent QoQ). Expect Opex/tonne to decline 4 per cent YoY (3 per cent QoQ) it said.

ICICI Securities expects the blended EBITDA/tonne to surge 26 per cent YoY and 19 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,134, assuming cement realisation growth of 2 per cent QoQ and a marginal decline of Rs 40/tonne QoQ in fuel cost.