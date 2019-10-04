Private Equity firm Advent buys out entire stake in Enamor for Rs 320 cr

Private equity firm Advent International has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Enamor, a women’s premium innerwear brand in India, from India Alternatives, Faering Capital and the Promoters for Rs 320 crore. The transaction is Advent’s eighth investment in India in the past four years and its fourth in the consumer goods sector during the same period.

Founded in 2001 as a joint venture with Barbara of France, Enamor offers a high quality range of lingerie, sportswear and athleisure wear. The company has 20 exclusive brand outlets and over 4,500 points of sale nationwide, predominantly located in larger cities, as well as a strong online presence and e-commerce business.

Shekhar Tewari, CEO of Enamor, added: “Women’s lingerie in India is a high-growth market, with only a few strong brands in operation. As lingerie sales increase alongside disposable income, Enamor, one of the market’s leading players, is strongly positioned to benefit from these trends. We look forward to working with a global investor such as Advent, who will bring significant expertise and resources to help grow our business faster.”