Procter & Gamble Health launches ‘Panache’ to assist doctors

Procter & Gamble Health Limited (formerly known as Merck Limited) has announced the launch of Panache, a platform to support India’s Gen X doctors in their medical education journey.

India has over 65,000 medical students enrolled in 450 medical colleges, among whom 30,000 post graduate students will soon enter the professional world. Intended to supplement their core medical curriculum, Panache aims to assist students in honing crucial skills for holistic patient care. More than 10,200 students have already enrolled for Panache nationwide.

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited said as India increases access to healthcare, patient expectations of care are rising. “Today’s doctors require multiple competencies for good practice. P&G Health’s Panache goes beyond sharing medical expertise for any therapy area, to help equip the doctors of tomorrow with holistic skills that encompass all aspects of clinical practice," he said.

Participants from more than 250 colleges across 130 cities will go through two rounds of online quiz assessments culminating in a live quiz for the final round at the Annual Conference of the Association of Physicians of India (APICON) 2020.