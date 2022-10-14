Puma India has decided to collaborate with homegrown footwear and jutti brand Fizzy Goblet to launch a capsule sneaker collection for women during the ongoing festive and wedding season. The limited-edition drop offers unique takes on Puma’s sneakers sub-brands, Cali and Carina, with Fizzy Goblet’s signature design sensibility. Only 200 bespoke pairs will be released under this collaboration, it added.

The PUMA X Fizzy Goblet collection was launched on Friday by Kareena Kapoor Khan along with style influencer Sakshi Sindwani, actor Aisha R Ahmed and digital creator Srishti Dixit through their social media handles.

Modern spin

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of Puma India and Southeast Asia said, “We are excited to partner with Fizzy Goblet for a limited-edition drop this festive season. It is a proven homegrown brand established in giving a modern spin to Indian footwear.” The association is expected to help Fizzy Goblet expand its D2C market leveraging on Puma’s wide reach and will give Puma customers access to limited-edition sneakers for Diwali and wedding season.

Dream designer

Laksheeta Govil, CEO of Fizzy Goblet added, “The coming together of a global icon like Puma and Fizzy Goblet with its handcrafted Indian aesthetics is a dream designer collaboration.”

The collection will be available at select stores of Puma, native digital platforms puma.com, as well as fashion marketplace Myntra. The collection can also be accessed at Fizzy Goblet’s stores and digital platforms.