Pune-based ADVIK Hi-Tech in pact with Aussie firm for H2 components 

ADVIK Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd has entered into a joint venture agreement with H2X Global Limited for the production of critical components for hydrogen vehicles and hydrogen-powered products. Launching immediately, H2X and ADVIK will begin production of H2X’s series of fuel cell powered generators, Advik has said in a LinkedIn post. H2X currently has several of these units in deployment in Australia.

The first generators manufactured by the joint venture will be put into service with a large-scale power system providing emission-free power for ADVIK’s state-of-the-art research and development centre located in Pune, India. “As a company which has always been ahead of the curve, we are aggressively pushing into the hydrogen space as a core growth area for our company and as a leader of this movement in the country,” says Aditya Bhartia, Managing Director for ADVIK Hi-Tech.

‘Clean energy movement’

He adds, “We have great confidence in the product range from H2X as being one with several key opportunities to support to the deployment of hydrogen in the Indian market and together with our local knowledge and expertise we see great opportunity to develop this for the acceleration of the Indian clean energy movement.” Brendan Norman, CEO of H2X believes that the Indian market is critical to the long-term success of the hydrogen industry and that the partnership with ADVIK will be critical to the growth of the company.

“The cooperation between our companies gives us great strength in being able to address India but also to provide us with a strong manufacturing backbone to support our production activities in Australia and other parts of the worldl,” Norman has said.