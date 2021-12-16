Purplle.com acquires Faces Canada to strengthen makeup portfolio

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Online beauty platform, Purplle.com, has acquired cosmetics and skincare brand Faces Canada. The brand was previously owned by Sequoia Capital India and run by a management team. This acquisition for the brand is in India only.
The development comes close on the heels of the online beauty retailer’s Series D fundraise from investors such as Premji Invest, Kedaara Capital, Sequoia Capital and Blume Ventures. The company did not reveal the deal size.
In a statement, Manish Taneja, Co-founder and CEO Purplle.com said, “With the largest acquisition of a makeup brand by a new age beauty company in India, we look forward to a sustained partnership. We will jointly scale to the next level tapping a diverse set of consumers.” He added that the acquisition will “elevate” its makeup portfolio with international high-quality, innovative products.
The brand will join Purplle’s portfolio of owned and acquired beauty brands, including Good Vibes, Carmesi and NYbae.
Founded in 2012, Purplle has a catalogue of over 1,000 brands and more than 50,000 offerings, including makeup, skincare, haircare, personal care, fragrances, and grooming appliances. The online beauty retailer said it has over 7 million monthly active users and expects to end the financial year 21-22 with an annualised GMV run rate of 1400 crore.
Kunal Gupta, CEO, Faces Canada added, “Through this partnership, we aim to amplify our shared values, resources and reach untapped pockets of the country. The synergy will further our agenda of building the international quality cosmetics accessible for Indian consumers, and provide an enhanced personalised beauty experience.’’
Faces Canada is the leading makeup brand in the country and will continue to operate independently and extend its existing portfolio under Purplle.com. In India, it is available in over 140 cities and towns at over 1500 cosmetic retail stores and select modern trade outlets across India.
Globally, the brand has a presence across Asian, European, and North American markets.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...