PVR appoints former IMAX CEO Greg Foster as director

Leading cinema chain PVR on Thursday announced the appointment of Greg Foster, former CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice-President of IMAX Corporation, to its Board of Directors.

Foster will be the first American to be inducted in the company board, which has now been expanded to nine members.

He currently owns and operates an entertainment and media consulting firm based in Los Angeles called Foster + Crew, Inc.

In a statement, Ajay Bijli, CMD, PVR, said, “Greg, a respected global entertainment executive and business adviser, has demonstrated a long-term commitment to PVR and I have valued his advice over the years. I am pleased that his expertise in identifying new opportunities for growth will be a resource for the board. His relationship with filmmakers, studios and exhibitors around the world will be a tremendous asset to developing our future strategies.”