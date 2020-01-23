PVR Q3 consolidated net at Rs 36.25 cr

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 36.26 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.22 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations during the period stood at Rs 915.74 crore as against Rs 843.11 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The results for the quarter and the nine months period ended December 2019 are not strictly comparable on account of adoption of Ind AS 116 ‘Leases’, it said.

PVR said revenue from movie exhibition stood at Rs 885.29 crore while it was at Rs 822.38 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Revenue from other vertical, including movie production, distribution and gaming, stood at Rs 55.14 crore as against Rs 41.47 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the third quarter, the company said it successfully completed Qualified Institutional Placement of equity shares for Rs 500 crore.

It opened nine screens at Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 screens Superplex in Delhi and four screens at Zirakpur with a total of 67 screens as on date in the ongoing fiscal.