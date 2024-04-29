PVV Infra, a leading rooftop solar power installation company, has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:5 (one equity share for every five shares held by the shareholder).

The increase in capital base of the company will help it in qualifying for various tenders and bidding offers by various government and non-government organisations.

The company offers end-to-end EPC services and complete energy management solutions for installation of industrial, residential, commercial, and floating solar rooftop systems in India.

The company is in the process of availing the benefits of various rooftop solar schemes launched by the central and state governments and such benefits are being passed on to the customers by way of low cost and best quality of components.

The company reported its revenue more than doubled to Rs 88 crore (Rs 38 crore) in FY24.

