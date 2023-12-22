PepsiCo India on Friday said it has roped in celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra brand ambassador for brand Quaker.

The new brand ambassadors will play a pivotal role in forthcoming campaigns and launches deepening engagement wth the audiences, the company added.

Sravani Babu, Associate Director and Category Lead - Quaker, PepsiCo India, said, “With Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra joining the Quaker family, their vibrancy, relatability, and commitment to a balanced lifestyle complement Quaker’s ethos perfectly. Kiara’s vivacious energy and Sidharth’s active lifestyle resonate with today’s generation, making them influential advocates for a wholesome way of living. Together, Kiara and Sidharth bring not only star power but also an authentic passion for wellness, making them ideal ambassadors to further champion the ‘goodness of oats’ message.”

Quaker Oats was launched in India in 2006. The range includes Quaker Plain Oats, Quaker Oats Multigrain, Quaker Oats with Flavour Mix and Quaker Oats Muesli.