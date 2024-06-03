R K Swamy Ltd, which has announced its first annual financial results post the initial public offering (IPO) in March 2024, has registered a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹39.72 crore for the fiscal FY24 when compared with a PAT of ₹31.26 crore in FY23, an increase of 27 per cent.

Consolidated revenue from operations for 2023-24 grew by 13 per cent to ₹331.5 crore when compared to ₹293 crore in 2022-23. Its EBITDA increased by 18 per cent at ₹74.29 crore as against ₹62.91 crore. Consolidated (profit before tax) PBT rose 26 per cent to ₹54 crore, according to a statement.

“Our company is unique in its combination of service offerings under unified management – creative and content, customer data analytics and martech, full-service market research and media planning and buying. We continue to build these as an integrated offering, at scale. Our clients are responding well as we provide them with relevant solutions with a combination of disciplines,” Shekar Swamy, Group CEO, R K Swamy Ltd said.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the company’s consolidated PAT grew by 27 per cent at ₹26.18 crore when compared with ₹20.61 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations in the March 2024 quarter rose 43 per cent to ₹118.28 crore when compared with ₹82.70 crore in 2022-23.

“Our industry performance is skewed towards the latter half of the year. The fourth quarter is usually the period when budgets are exhausted and tends to be the largest quarter. We are happy to report a 27 per cent growth in PAT for the year ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the previous fiscal year,” said Rajeev Newar, Group CFO, R K Swamy Ltd.