Radisson Hotel Group expanding in small cities

Radisson Hotel Group plans to expand its footprint in tier-2 and smaller markets in India as part of its five-year ‘Destination 2022’ plan, a top official said.

Under the plan, “40-50 per cent of our upcoming projects would be in tier-2 and tier-3 cities as those markets are growing and so far our hotels in the smaller cities have done well,” Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice-President Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, told BusinessLine.

Support for brands

Each of the smaller markets have their own local economy and have enough depth to be able to carry a branded hotel, he added.

Gwalior, Bareilly, Mohali, Bhopal and Sonmarg are among the cities were the group would be launching the hotels.

On being asked about the brands that the group will introduce in these cities, he said, “We are very careful in putting the brand so the focus is on demand as well as the paying propensity in those markets”.

Signing up hotels

Recently, the group also announced the signing of 17 new hotels in India.

These are likely to give a boost to the company’s portfolio in South Asia to around 150 hotels and 17,000 rooms, both in operation and under development.

The group has seven hotel brands which includes Radisson Blu, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn and Suites by Radisson among others.