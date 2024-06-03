RAH Infotech, a value-added distributor and solutions provider of technology products and digital transformation solutions and services, announces a strategic partnership with Delinea, a player in securing identities through centralised authorisation.

This collaboration aims to revolutionise identity security by providing seamless, intelligent, and centralised authorisation, empowering organisations to better secure their digital infrastructure, said the company.

The Delinea Platform, known for its approach to identity security, enables enterprises to discover all identities across an organisation, assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to identity threats in real-time.

Unlike traditional identity security solutions, Delinea simplifies deployment, configuration, and management, enabling organisations to accelerate adoption and enhance team productivity, while requiring 90 per cent fewer resources required for management.

“We are thrilled to partner with Delinea to bring their industry-leading authorisation solutions to our customers. In today’s digital landscape, where security is paramount, our partnership with Delinea will enable enterprises to navigate the complexities of identity security with confidence.

By offering seamless, intelligent, and centralised authorisation solutions, we aim to empower organisations to better secure their digital infrastructure and stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Ashok Kumar, Founder and MD at RAH Infotech.

Delinea’s Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution extends authorisation controls, providing enterprises with digital freedom while adhering to Zero Trust principles.

By treating all users as privileged users, Delinea ensures dynamic access controls for admins, business users, service accounts, and machine identities, mitigating identity-related threats effectively.

