Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation said: “We are thrilled to see the formalisation of NEOM’s cricket partnership with Rajasthan Royals, which holds great promise for the growth of the sport across Saudi Arabia. It’s important that we continue to develop a vibrant cricket community that can be enjoyed by all.”

Rajasthan Royals on Monday said NEOM, a sustainable development project taking shape in the northwest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , has come on-board as its principal partner for two years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rajasthan Royals will sport NEOM’s corporate brand logo on the chest of its official team clothing during India’s premier T20 cricket league in 2024 and 2025. “The partnership builds on the success of a 2023 pilot program, with this year’s initiative marking another step forward in NEOM’s commitment to nurturing a physically active and healthy society,” the statement added.

Jan Paterson, Managing Director of NEOM Sport, said: “Following a successful pilot program last year, we are excited to take our partnership with the Royals to the next level as a principal partner and continue growing cricket as a tool for social growth. Working with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation and Rajasthan Royals will enable us to provide cricket for men, women, girls and boys alike, across NEOM. This will pave the way for development at an individual level and contribute to the growth of the sport across the Kingdom, while amplifying the NEOM brand globally.”

Manoj Badale, Lead Owner of Rajasthan Royals, said, “This landmark deal, emblematic of our global reach, national appeal as a franchise, and cricketing expertise, signifies a shared commitment towards creating a positive societal impact.“

“Over the past year, our collaboration has not only elevated cricket within NEOM through the strategic implementation of our workforce cricket program, but has also contributed significantly to their mission of fostering a physically active and inclusive society,” he added.

