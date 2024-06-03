Comviva, a mobility solutions provider, announced that Rajesh Chandiramani has assumed the role of CEO and Whole-time Director, effective from 1st June 2024.

Rajesh steps into this role following the retirement of Manoranjan ‘Mao’ Mohapatra, who concluded his tenure with the company at the end of May 2024. Following his retirement, Mao will continue to serve on the Comviva Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Commenting on his appointment, Rajesh Chandiramani said, “I am extremely thrilled to assume this leadership responsibility at Comviva. We are living in an exciting digital era marked by unprecedented growth and opportunities. I am looking forward to driving impactful change and harnessing the power of digital platforms and technology to elevate Comviva to extraordinary heights. Our mission is clear, to deliver unmatched value and pioneer a new phase of digital excellence for our clients and stakeholders. I deeply appreciate the Comviva board for entrusting me with this opportunity to lead such a dynamic company.”

Before Tech Mahindra, Rajesh was the Global Sales Officer (GSO) at Capgemini and has worked in multinationals like BCGI, Comverse, Tata, Global Telesystems, and Hughes Network Systems.

Welcoming Rajesh, Atul Soneja, Chairman of the Board at Comviva, said, “Rajesh’s appointment as CEO marks a strategic transition for Comviva, reflecting our commitment to sustained growth and innovation. With his extensive experience and visionary leadership, we are confident in his ability to steer Comviva towards new heights. Under his guidance, we look forward to further strengthening our position as a global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, delivering unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders.”

(With inputs from bl intern Nivasini Azagappan)