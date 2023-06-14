Ramkrishna Forgings has bagged an order from a prominent passenger rail coach manufacturer in Europe.

The contract is valued at €4.5 million and is set to be fulfilled within a span of two years, the company said in a regulatory statement.

"Ramkrishna Forgings...has successfully received an order to supply undercarriage parts to a renowned European railway passenger coach manufacturer," it said.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole-time Director & CFO, said, "The order not only strengthens our position in the market but also expands our export potential in this vertical."

Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel and stainless steel forgings.

The company also has presence in the US, Mexico, Turkey, and Belgium.

