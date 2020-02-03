Ramky Enviro forays into Dubai market with the launch of material recovery facility

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), a leading provider of comprehensive environment management services, has launched FARZ (Fully Automated Material Recovery facility) that leverages artificial intelligence.
This is being taken up in partnership through a Public Private Partnership mode with Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services.
One of the largest fully-automated material recovery facilities (MRFs) in the region, FARZ incorporates magnetic, optical and ballistic separators and smart recovery technologies to segregate and reclaim valuables.
Goutham Reddy, MD, Ramky, said: “As a leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions, launching FARZ (fully automated material recovery facility) is part of our vision to deliver sustainable solutions at scale around the world. FARZ has the most efficient recovery rate of any MRF with two separate lines, one to deal with household waste and the other focussing on commercial and industrial waste. The innovation and launch of FARZ facility is core to our transformation into a fully integrated global circular economy company”.
Spanning an area of 45,322 sq m, the MRF can process 1,200 tonnes of municipal as well as commercial and industrial waste, equivalent to nearly 13 per cent of total waste generated daily in Dubai per day, with a recovery rate of 25-30 per cent of waste. In addition to recycling waste, FARZ will help reduce emissions caused by trucks that collect and carry waste to the landfill.
With over 25 years of operational history, REEL has a dominant presence across the entire waste value chain and has been a long-standing partner in the environmental solutions space to its customers. Its global footprint spans over 60 locations across India, Singapore, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Tanzania.
