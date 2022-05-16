Rane Engine Valves reduces net loss in Q4

Auto parts firm Rane Engine Valves has reported a net loss of ₹1 lakh (₹0.01 crore) for Q4 FY22 against net loss of ₹50 lakh (₹0.5 crore) in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹10 crore against ₹6.3 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin improved by 270 bps to 9.1 per cent from 6.4 per cent a year ago. Better product mix and price recovery from customers helped offset the material price increases, according to a company statement.

Total revenue grew 11.2 per cent at ₹109.5 crore from ₹98.5 crore.

For the full fiscal FY22, loss before exceptional items dropped to ₹11.5 crore from ₹31.9 crore and net loss stood at ₹11.9 crore against ₹6.1 crore in FY21.

The exceptional item for the year FY22 represents VRS expenditure of ₹3.6 crore. There was an exceptional income of ₹23.9 crore from profit on the sale of land, and VRS expenditure of ₹1.7 crore in FY21.

EBITDA stood at ₹16.4 crore compared to a loss of ₹0.7 crore during FY21. Total revenue was ₹385 crore for FY22 compared to ₹304.9 crore in FY21, an increase of 26.2 per cent.

“Despite the third wave of coronavirus in India and supply chain constraints, the demand environment remained favourable. Rane Engine Valves worked on several operational improvements and cost savings initiatives to mitigate the inflationary environment. Rane Engine Valves is addressing operational performance in the short term to return to profitability,” said L Ganesh, Chairman, Rane Group.