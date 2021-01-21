Companies

Raymond board approves raising up to ₹200 cr via NCDs

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 21, 2021 Published on January 21, 2021

Textiles major Raymond Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved raising up to ₹200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

“A meeting of the committee of board of directors of the company was held on January 21, 2021. The committee of directors at the said meeting... approved the issue of non-convertible debentures for an amount up to ₹200 crore on private placement basis,” Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

