Manufacturer and supplier of ready-mix concrete, RDC, launched its 100th operational manufacturing plant in Surat and aims to establish a pan-India presence.

The company boosts monthly delivery of 4 lakh m3 (cubic meter) to diverse segments. Looking ahead, RDC has set an ambitious goal: to have a footprint in every state and Union territory in India.

According to the company, the strategic expansion plan is not just about numbers; it’s about ensuring proximity to customers, meeting evolving needs, and ramping up the monthly delivery target to an extraordinary 4.50 lakh cubic meter.

Further, it aims to achieve a revenue of ₹2,500 crore by the end of the current financial year. Meanwhile, the company claimed to have recorded growth of over 2x since 2021 in revenue and EBITDA.

“Our journey to 100 plants is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. We’re on a mission to be present everywhere our customers build, creating a network that mirrors the diversity and dynamism of the Indian construction landscape,” said Anil Banchhor, MD and CEO of RDC.

This expansion move comes ahead of its IPO planned for the near future. In the recent past, AshishKacholia, a well-known investment wizard, invested 10 per cent in equity in the company. Moreover, it remains agile, actively seeking opportunities to extend its operations and elevate its market presence.