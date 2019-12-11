Companies

Reckitt Benckiser awards media biz to dentsu X

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

Leading FMCG company Reckitt Benckiser India has awarded its media business to dentsu X of Dentsu Aegis Network, the media agency said in a press statement. The FMCG multinational has marquee brands, namely, Dettol, Mortein, Strepsils and Harpic, among others, in its portfolio. With operations spanning across more than 60 countries, dentsu X India said it has won the mandate over the incumbent media agency IPG, besides Madison and Havas.

The business will shift effective January 1, 2020. “It is an absolute privilege to partner with such a strong, purpose-driven brand. More so, since our values deeply resonate with theirs. We look forward to a productive and enduring partnership with RB,” Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, dentsu X, was quoted in the statement.

Published on December 11, 2019
award and honour
FMCG Companies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ARS Steels plans to raise production capacity