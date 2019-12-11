Reckitt Benckiser awards media biz to dentsu X

Leading FMCG company Reckitt Benckiser India has awarded its media business to dentsu X of Dentsu Aegis Network, the media agency said in a press statement. The FMCG multinational has marquee brands, namely, Dettol, Mortein, Strepsils and Harpic, among others, in its portfolio. With operations spanning across more than 60 countries, dentsu X India said it has won the mandate over the incumbent media agency IPG, besides Madison and Havas.

The business will shift effective January 1, 2020. “It is an absolute privilege to partner with such a strong, purpose-driven brand. More so, since our values deeply resonate with theirs. We look forward to a productive and enduring partnership with RB,” Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, dentsu X, was quoted in the statement.