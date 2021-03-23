Reckitt Benckiser rebrands itself as Reckitt

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Global consumer health and hygiene company Reckitt Benckiser (RB) on Tuesday said that it has rebranded itself as Reckitt. The company said that the new brand identity and iconography was more recognisable and is built in-line with the company’s purpose.
“The implementation of the new brand will be delivered over a three-year timeline, using the natural replacement cycles of the business to manage an impactful transition in a cost-effective way,” it added
The comprehensive rebrand including a new visual identity, was created and overseen by Havas’ branding agency Conran Design Group and the roll out plan kicks off from Tuesday.
Miguel Veiga-Pestana, SVP Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at the company said, “The brand is a visible symbol of our corporate purpose and the change that has been taking place across the business on our journey of transformation. The name reflects the existing widespread usage of Reckitt and is clearer, simpler and more memorable, while retaining positive associations with the company’s heritage.”
Jo Osborn, VP Internal Communications and Corporate Brand added, “From Dettol to Lysol, Nurofen to Durex and Finish to Vanish, we sell more than 20 million of our trusted products to people every day, yet there is less recognition of the company behind those brands. Our new Reckitt identity will better enable us to communicate our corporate purpose to the world, and to do so in a way that is powerful, consistent, and impactful.”
India along with US and China, were the largest contributors to the company's growth in 2020. Last month the company said that it had made significant progress in driving penetration of its products during the pandemic and Harpic is now used in over 100 million households in India.
The British consumer products major, which has a 200-year old legacy, came to be known as Reckitt Benckiser in 1999 after Reckitt & Colman plc got merged with Dutch company Benckiser NV.
