Reckitt Benckiser relaunches Colin with germ protection benefits

Reckitt Benckiser (RB) India has relaunched Colin with germ protection benefits. The company said that it decided to relaunch the glass and household cleaner brand keeping in mind the current requirements of the Indian consumers.

The company said that Colin in its new avatar will be available across all e-commerce platforms, modern and traditional trade outlets.

In a statement, Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & Marketing Director, RB Hygiene, South Asia, said, “For decades Colin has been a household name with unparalleled equity on maintaining shine across multiple surfaces. Our research found that consumers were looking for a superior multi-purpose cleaning product that could also help keep surfaces germ free. The new product has been launched keeping in mind the evolving needs of Indian consumers.”

‘Does Colin Disinfect’

An extensive consumer research found that “Does Colin Disinfect” was one of the most searched sentences on the brand. The research further highlighted that consumers were looking at a trusted brand like Colin to cater to their growing needs for cleaning and germ removal, the company added.