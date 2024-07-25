Rediffusion has launched a specialist agency to provide strategic thinking and band support to new age start-ups. The new agency called Konjo will be based in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. It will be overseen by Carol Goyal, Group Director. A full-time CEO will join the agency in October, the company said on Thursday.

“Rediffusion was set up in 1973 by Diwan Arun Nanda, Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohd Khan as an Indian agency that would work with the growing tribe of local entrepreneurs and visionaries. That tradition has continued over the past five decades at the agency and we are proud to have been the birthplace of some of India’s most famous brands,” said Rediffusion Chairman, Sandeep Goyal. “Konjo will be a small but smart integrated communications agency that will work with start-ups in different stages of their brand journey.”

Konjo will work on a renumeration system where it will participate in the equity value of its client brands. It will also examine possible investments in some of its client brands through direct equity.

“We have already signed up two clients and another two should sign up by next month, when we will formally announce them,” added Carol Goyal.

