- August 29, 2024 16:13
RIL AGM 2024 Live: Mukesh says India needs more companies like Reliance for a prosperous, modern nation by 2047
Mukesh stated, “India needs many more companies like Reliance to achieve an inclusively prosperous and fully modern nation by 2047. It’s time for all Indian businesses to unite in a Grand Coalition, embracing cooperation, collaboration, and mutual support.”
- August 29, 2024 16:09
RIL AGM 2024 Live: Akash, Isha and Anant have stepped up to take responsibilities in one year: Mukesh
Akash, Isha, and Anant have just completed one year as board members. They have stepped up to take on greater responsibilities, as first among equals in Reliance’s next generation leadership. I congratulate them on their excellent beginning. In addition to them, we are mentoring a large team of dynamic and exceptionally competent young leaders who are eager to assume bigger roles at Reliance, said Mukesh Ambani
- August 29, 2024 16:08
RIL AGM 2024 Live: Our New Energy business will become as big and profitable as our O2C business in 5-7 years: Mukesh
Our New Energy business will be the new jewel in Reliance’s crown. I foresee it becoming as big and profitable over the next 5-7 years, as our O2C business which we had built over the past 40 years, Mukesh added.
- August 29, 2024 16:07
RIL AGM 2024 Live: Mukesh: Our growth engines, each valued over $100 billion, will accelerate
We are uniquely positioned to grow new businesses around the adjacencies of all these growth engines. Today, three of these engines have a valuation of over $100 billion each, and they will continue to grow even faster, said Mukesh
- August 29, 2024 16:06
RIL AGM 2024 Live: We are on track to double in size by the end of the decade, Mukesh says, speaking at the AGM
- August 29, 2024 16:06
RIL AGM 2024 Live: Green fuels, AI-based solutions will be growth engines: Mukesh
- August 29, 2024 16:05
RIL AGM 2024 Live: Jio, Retail expected to double revenue, ebitda in next 3-4 years: Mukesh
- August 29, 2024 16:04
RIL AGM 2024 Live: Reliance is among world top 50 global companies: Mukesh
- August 29, 2024 16:02
RIL AGM 2024 Live: For RIL wealth creation and value creation is two sides of the same coin: Mukesh
- August 29, 2024 15:59
RIL AGM 2024 Live: Nita Ambani announces LiftEd initiative and future-ready courses for youth
Nita Ambani announced Reliance Foundation’s role as a founding member of LiftEd, a unique consortium focused on strengthening foundational literacy for four million children in India. This initiative, aligned with the Government’s Nipun Bharat Mission, aims to achieve Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for every primary school child by 2025. Additionally, we have partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation to create 100 future-ready courses, including cybersecurity, AI, and sustainability, targeting 500,000 youngsters.
- August 29, 2024 15:58
RIL AGM 2024 Live: Nita Ambani aims to make India a global sporting powerhouse
Nita Ambani stated, “Our goal is to make India a global sporting powerhouse. To achieve this, we are focused on building a robust sporting ecosystem that supports athletes from grassroots to the highest levels. We must start training children early and ensure that every child has the Right to Sport, alongside the Right to Education.”
- August 29, 2024 15:42
Reliance AGM 2024 News: New Energy can match O2C earnings in 5-7 years: Mukesh
Mukesh expressed confidence that, in 5 to 7 years, our New Energy growth engine could match the earnings capacity of our existing O2C business, which has achieved substantial success over the past four decades.
- August 29, 2024 15:36
Reliance AGM 2024 News: Mukesh Ambani says Reliance has secured 2,000 acres at Kandla Port for green fuel production and storage, speaking at the RIL AGM
- August 29, 2024 15:36
Reliance AGM 2024 News: We have leased land in Kutch to generate 150 billion units of electricity: Mukesh
Mukesh said, we have leased arid wasteland in Kutch, 250 kms from Jamnagar, with the potential to generate 150 billion units of electricity in the next 10 years, covering nearly 10% of India’s energy needs. Significant project development is underway, including building our own transmission infrastructure for stable, round-the-clock renewable energy projects, set to commence in phases from 2026.
- August 29, 2024 15:35
Reliance AGM 2024 News: Multi-GW electrolyser facility by 2026; integrated battery giga-factory
Additionally, a multi-GW electrolyser manufacturing facility will be established on the west coast by 2026. Over the next few quarters, we will integrate backward to cell manufacturing and battery chemicals production, creating the world’s only fully integrated battery giga-factory and driving value chain synergies.
- August 29, 2024 15:34
Reliance AGM 2024 News: Mukesh announces 10 GW solar panels, 30 GWh battery facility
Mukesh announced that, “we have fully integrated and indigenized HJT technology from REC Singapore to develop 1st Gen bifacial solar panels with over 26% cell efficiency. Solar production will start with an initial 10 GW capacity. We have begun building an advanced chemistry-based battery manufacturing facility in Jamnagar, with a 30 GWh annual capacity, set to begin production in the second half of next year.”
- August 29, 2024 15:33
Reliance AGM 2024 News: By 2025 Jamnagar will be the cradle of our new energy business: Mukesh
The new energy business will be unique delivering cashflows that will be predictable, he added
- August 29, 2024 15:32
Reliance AGM live: Mukesh announced solar PV module production, starting with 10 GW capacity
Mukesh announces that by the end of this year, production of our own solar photovoltaic (PV) modules will begin. In the coming quarters, we will complete the first phase of our integrated solar production facilities, covering modules, cells, glass, wafers, ingots, and polysilicon, with an initial annual capacity of 10 GW.
- August 29, 2024 15:30
Reliance AGM live: RIL to set up Integrated battery manufacturing storage system factory set up in Jamnagar; Production will start from next year: Mukesh
- August 29, 2024 15:27
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: RIL to commence production of solar photo voltaic cells by 2024-end
- August 29, 2024 15:27
RIL AGM 2024 Live Updates: We are also establishing the world’s largest bio energy deep tech R&D center at Jamnagar, says Mukesh Ambani
- August 29, 2024 15:27
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: RIL has initiated energy plantation pilot to grow energy crops
- August 29, 2024 15:26
Reliance AGM News Updates: Mukesh notes the addition of three Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) to existing fleet of six for sourcing ethane from North America
- August 29, 2024 15:26
Reliance AGM News Updates: Mukesh Ambani announces new facilities adding PVC, CPVC, polyester and VLECs
Mukesh announced that new integrated facilities in the Vinyl value chain will add 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of PVC and CPVC at Dahej and Nagothane by 2026-27. Additionally, a million tonnes of specialty polyester capacity will be added by 2026-27, with backward integration to a 3 million-tonne PTA capacity by 2027.
- August 29, 2024 15:23
Reliance AGM News Updates: Adding 3 more large ethane carriers to our existing fleet of six, says Mukesh Ambani
- August 29, 2024 15:21
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: RIL to add million tons of speciality polyester capacity by FY26, Mukesh says
- August 29, 2024 15:20
Reliance Annual General Meeting News: China’s capacity additions caused significant fluctuations and multi-year low margins, Mukesh says
On the supply side, large-scale capacity additions, particularly in China, created a surplus, causing significant fluctuations in fuel and downstream chemical margins, with some dropping to multi-year lows, said Mukesh Ambani.
- August 29, 2024 15:18
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: Jio BP doubled aviation fuel market share, leveraging low-carbon solutions, says Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh stated that Jio BP has doubled its market share in aviation turbine fuel and will leverage its E&P expertise to deliver low-carbon solutions. He added that integrating the O2C business has improved operational excellence.
- August 29, 2024 15:14
Mukesh Ambani Announcements: Production from the KG D6 fields is 30 million cubic meters of gas, says Mukesh
- August 29, 2024 15:14
Mukesh Ambani Speech: We have successfully commissioned six deepwater fields
- August 29, 2024 15:13
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: We plan to enter luxury jewellery and expand into fashion accessories, says Isha Ambani
“We also have ambitious plans to enter the luxury jewellery segment with a curated, design-led experience and are exploring the fashion jewellery and accessories segment to broaden our market reach,” Isha said.
- August 29, 2024 15:12
Reliance AGM News Updates: RIL to double retail business in the next 3-4 years: Isha
- August 29, 2024 15:12
Reliance AGM 2024 Updates: We cut time from design to shelf to 30 days, Isha says about the end-to-end digital platform for efficient stock management
“We have also developed an end-to-end digital platform that reduces the time from concept design to store shelf to just 30 days, ensuring that our stores are always stocked with the freshest merchandise,” said Isha.
- August 29, 2024 15:10
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: We have established 18 domestic and 3 international design centres, ensuring our designs are locally relevant, says Isha Ambani
- August 29, 2024 15:10
Reliance Annual General Meeting News: We are establishing 7 eleven 24 hour service: Isha Ambani
- August 29, 2024 15:10
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: We have built a robust pan India supply chain, says Isha
- August 29, 2024 15:09
We’re fastest-growing in grocery, focusing on smaller towns and 7-Eleven: Isha
In grocery, we are not only the largest but also one of the fastest-growing retailers, expanding at 2.5 times the rate of other modern trade. Our growth is driven by focusing on smaller towns, where over two-thirds of our new stores are opening. Isha added that we have built a robust pan-India supply chain and are establishing 7-Eleven 24-hour service.
- August 29, 2024 15:08
Our online platform Jio mart offers hyper local delivery: Isha
- August 29, 2024 15:08
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: Our stores witnessed over a billion footfalls, and we had more than 1.25 billion transactions across our channels, says Isha
- August 29, 2024 15:04
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Reliance Retail has established 19,000 stores, 4 million kirana partners and extensive digital platforms across 7,000+ cities, says Isha Ambani
- August 29, 2024 15:04
RIL AGM 2024 Live Updates: In Grocery, we are not only the largest but fastest-growing retailers, says Isha
- August 29, 2024 15:03
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: Reliance retail recorded revenue of ₹3,06,848 crore, says Isha Ambani
- August 29, 2024 15:02
Reliance AGM News Updates: Mukesh Ambani announces 19,000 new stores and AI-enhanced retail operations
Mukesh Ambani stated that Reliance has established multiple channels and opened 19,000 new stores to serve customers. He added that, we are employing deep tech and integrated AI throughout our value chain, utilizing real-time dashboards to make retail operations AI-enabled.
- August 29, 2024 15:01
Reliance AGM 2024 Updates: Reliance Retail among top 30 retailers in terms of revenue, says Mukesh Ambani
- August 29, 2024 15:00
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: Reliance retail is among top 5 retailers, says Mukesh
- August 29, 2024 15:00
Reliance Annual General Meeting News: Merging content creation with digital screening; Disney partnership begins new era, says Mukesh Ambani
“We are merging content creation with digital screening,” said Mukesh Ambani. “Our partnership with Disney marks the beginning of a new era in the entertainment industry. Just like Jio transformed retail, our expanded media business will be a key growth driver in Reliance’s ecosystem. Reliance Retail continues to strengthen its leadership in the sector,” he added.
- August 29, 2024 14:57
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: JioCinema grows 62%, surpassing 100M subscribers; global news ambitions: Mukesh
JioCinema has seen a 62 per cent growth, revolutionizing digital sports and entertainment. In just 100 days, JioCinema surpassed 100 million paying subscribers. We are the only news network in India with global ambitions, Mukesh Ambani said.
- August 29, 2024 14:56
Mukesh Ambani Speech: Our media business achieved over ₹10,000 crore revenue, says Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:56
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: Targeting to double Jio revenue and ebitda in next 3-4 years, Mukesh Ambani says
- August 29, 2024 14:55
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Jio Bharat 2G phones offer cloud-based AI, says Akash Ambani
Connected Intelligence: Jio Bharat—our 2G phones come equipped with powerful digital services by offloading device processing to the cloud. This allows us to bring advanced AI capabilities directly to our customers, said Akash Ambani.
- August 29, 2024 14:53
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: All your call recordings, summary, transcript will be stored in Jio cloud, says Kiran, speaking about Jio Phonecall AI at the RIL AGM
- August 29, 2024 14:52
RIL AGM 2024 Live Updates: Reliance to consider 1:1 bonus shares; stock rises, then eases
Reliance Industries announced that its board will meet on September 5 to consider issuing bonus shares in a 1-for-1 ratio. The company last issued bonus shares in 2017 and previously in 2009, both in the same 1-for-1 ratio. At 2:30 pm, the company’s shares were up 1.8 per cent at ₹3,049.90 on the BSE but later trimmed gains to trade up 0.8 per cent at ₹3,020.25.
- August 29, 2024 14:50
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: We are developing Jio Phone call AI, says Akash Ambani
This allows anyone to easily capture and access important voice conversations, making them searchable, shareable and understandable across languages, said Akash.
- August 29, 2024 14:49
Reliance AGM News Updates: RIL announces Jio TV
Jio TV Plus consolidates all your entertainment into one platform. What sets Jio TV Plus apart is its integration of content from 12 different OTT apps. With our upcoming play and pause feature, you’ll be able to pause live TV. The powerful engine also offers personalized recommendations, making TV work seamlessly for you.
- August 29, 2024 14:48
Reliance AGM News Updates: Jio TV Plus brings all of your entertainment to one entertainment platform, says Akash Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:47
RIL AGM 2024 Live Updates: RIL develops Jio Home app, announces Kiran Thomas and Akash Ambani at the AGM
Homes around the world are becoming smarter and more connected through the Internet of Things (IoT). Imagine your air conditioner activating when you enter the room, your lights dimming as you start a movie, or receiving a notification if an unauthorized person approaches your front door—all without you lifting a finger. According to Kiran Thomas, Jio’s IoT solutions enable seamless integration of air conditioners, security systems, and other appliances to simplify and enhance your life. To unify these advanced features, we have developed the new Jio Home app. As Akash highlights, the Home app includes malware detection, Wi-Fi management, and other features to keep your home network safe and secure.
- August 29, 2024 14:45
Reliance AGM News Updates: RIL launches Jio TV OS
Jio TV OS supports advanced home entertainment features, including ultra-high-definition 4K video. We are now venturing into new realms of home entertainment with the launch of Jio TV OS, a custom entertainment operating system for home use. We’ve made Jio OS even smarter by integrating Gen AI, said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms.
- August 29, 2024 14:41
Reliance Annual General Meeting News: A low-latency broadband network ensures the democratization of AI, a concept we refer to as ‘connected intelligence, Ambani says
- August 29, 2024 14:41
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: I’m thrilled to announce Jio Ai cloud’s welcome offer, says Akash Ambani
Jio users will get 100 gb free cloud service. Jio Cloud to be available around Diwali.
- August 29, 2024 14:40
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: At Jio, we believe AI should not be luxury, AI services should be accessible on all devices, says Ambani
“AI will empower small businesses to achieve high levels of productivity. I am extremely confident that by harnessing AI, India will advance into a future of unparalleled progress and prosperity,” Ambani highlighted.
- August 29, 2024 14:39
Mukesh Ambani Announcements: AI models and services will be hosted within India’s borders, complying with Indian data laws around privacy and security: Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:38
Mukesh Ambani Speech: AI is set to benefit agriculture, education, healthcare, and small businesses the most, says Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:36
RIL AGM 2024 Live Updates: India will become the largest supplier of high-paying human resources, addressing global challenges, says Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:36
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: AI aims to personalize experiences in entertainment, education, and farming, says Ambani highlighting the importance of AI
Mukesh Ambani said, “To make AI applications in India more affordable and accessible, we aim to create personalized experiences for users. In entertainment, AI can offer engaging and relevant content tailored to individual preferences. In education, AI can provide personalized learning experiences. For farmers, AI can enhance crop production and improve farm productivity.”
- August 29, 2024 14:34
Reliance AGM News Updates: As the only company with access to such green power, RIL is well-positioned to lead the transformation, says Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:33
Reliance AGM 2024 Updates: Our goal is to create the lowest AI inferencing cost right here in India, Mukesh Ambani says
- August 29, 2024 14:33
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: We plan to establish Gigawatt scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, Ambani announces at the RIL AGM
- August 29, 2024 14:33
Reliance Annual General Meeting News: To achieve democratisation of AI models, we are laying the groundwork for a truly national AI infrastructure, Ambani states
- August 29, 2024 14:32
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: We are committed to democratizing offering powerful AI model and services to India, at the most affordable prices, Ambani says
- August 29, 2024 14:32
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: We are starting to use Jio Brain to drive AI transformation within reliance too, says Ambani highlighting the company’s focus on streamlining AI adoption
He said, “We made a bold promise to deliver the benefits of AI to every Indian, just as we did with broadband. Today, I can confirm that we are on track to fulfil that promise. AI has become central to our operations, and we are embedding it into all our processes. To streamline AI adoption, we are developing a comprehensive suite called Jio Brain. We anticipate launching a powerful AI service platform for enterprises soon.”
- August 29, 2024 14:30
Reliance Annual General Meeting News: Mukesh Ambani highlights the company’s vision towards access to internet through Jio AirFibre
We launched Jio AirFiber last October and quickly acquired our first million customers in just over six months, Ambani said. “We reached the next million in only 100 days. We’re now aiming to add a million homes every 30 days. Our goal is to connect 1.5 million schools and colleges, 70,000 hospitals, and 1.2 million doctors with high-speed internet. What excites us most is the potential to bring connectivity to these crucial institutions across India,” he added
- August 29, 2024 14:29
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: For many 2G users, Jio Bharat is the first step to digital services, stated Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:29
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: 200 million 2G users expected to come into Jio’s 4G family, says Mukesh Ambani
This year, we completed the pan-India rollout of Jio True 5G, Ambani said.
Jio now operates 85% of the 5G radio cells in India, reaching every corner of the country. With over 130 million customers embracing Jio True 5G in just two years, Jio is the only operator in India harnessing the full power of 5G, he added.
- August 29, 2024 14:28
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Jio is one of the fastest-growing digital companies today, says Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:27
RIL AGM 2024 Live Updates: Jio platform is amongst the top 12 companies in India for net profit
- August 29, 2024 14:27
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: Jio reached a new milestone and financial performance last year when its revenue surpassed ₹1,00,000 crore mark: Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:27
Reliance AGM News Updates: Nearly 18,000 Jio professionals have mastered cutting edge technology to make the company what it is, says Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:26
Reliance AGM 2024 Updates: Jio is amongst India’s largest patent holders with 360 patents, Ambani says
- August 29, 2024 14:26
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: Jio serves 30 million home broadband customers, says Ambani
Jio’s commitment to affordability has made its services accessible to everyone, growing its family to 490 million, said Ambani. Each customer uses 30 GB of data monthly, fueling a 30% increase in data traffic. Jio also serves 30 million home broadband customers. As a true deep-tech innovator, Jio’s success is driven by its fully homegrown technology stack.
- August 29, 2024 14:24
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: With Jio, we’ve set new benchmarks globally; data prices are one-fourth of the global average, says Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:23
Reliance Annual General Meeting News: India is now the world's largest data market, carrying 8% of global mobile traffic
In 2016, Jio began its mission to bring digital life to every Indian, in eight years we have transformed India into inclusive digital society, Ambani added.
- August 29, 2024 14:23
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: In 8 short years, Jio has transformed India into inclusive premier society, Ambani says, addressing the shareholders
- August 29, 2024 14:22
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Jio financial services is worth nearly 2.2 lakh crore in market cap, said Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:22
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: 1.7 lakh new jobs added by RIL in 2023
Employment for India’s youth needs to be a top national priority, Ambani added.
- August 29, 2024 14:21
RIL AGM 2024 Live Updates: RIL is embracing newer incentive-based engagement models for employees
This helps the employees earn better and instils the spirit of enterprise in them. That is why the direct employment numbers show a slight dip in the annual figures, Ambani added.
- August 29, 2024 14:20
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: Instead of traditional direct employment, Reliance is adopting incentive-based engagement models, says Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:20
Reliance AGM News Updates: RIL has spent ₹4,000 crore on CSR, a top contributor
RIL has spent over ₹4,000 crore on CSR in the past three years, making it one of the largest contributors among Indian corporates.
- August 29, 2024 14:19
Reliance AGM 2024 Updates: RIL remains single largest contributor to national exchequer, Ambani says
- August 29, 2024 14:19
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: RIL continues to be among the largest employers in India, Ambani says
- August 29, 2024 14:18
Reliance Annual General Meeting News: Reliance invested cumulatively over ₹5.28 lakh crore in the last three years: Mukesh Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:18
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: Reliance took over two decades to be in the top 500 companies: Mukesh Ambani
He added that the adoption of deep tech and advanced manufacturing will put them in the top 30 leagues in the near future.
- August 29, 2024 14:18
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: We have 1000 scientists working, 2555 patents in digital, bioenergy, 6G, 5G, AI LLM, IoT, Narrow band IoT, says Mukesh Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:16
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: RIL spent over ₹3643 crore in R&D, says Mukesh Ambani
He added that the company has invested over ₹11,000 crores in research over the past four years alone.
- August 29, 2024 14:14
RIL AGM 2024 Live Updates: Reliance has now become a net producer of technology, says Mukesh Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:13
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: We are not in the business of pursuing short term profit: Mukesh Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:13
Reliance AGM News Updates: RIL has become a success story as we have grown with a purpose, says Mukesh Ambani
- August 29, 2024 14:13
Reliance AGM 2024 Updates: Mukesh Ambani highlights India’s rise amid global conflicts and disparities
Mukesh Ambani, speaking at the Reliance AGM, highlighted India’s unmatched demographics, lighter debt burden, and rapid growth, positioning the country as one of the world’s biggest growth engines rather than just a participant in the global economic landscape. The IMF projects that by 2027, India will become the world’s third-largest economy, surpassing Japan and Germany. Despite global volatility, India remains the brightest beacon of hope for the world, with a pivotal role in shaping a better future. Ambani emphasized that all of RIL’s businesses continue to be key drivers of the Indian economy.
- August 29, 2024 14:11
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: Mukesh Ambani highlights India’s rise amid global conflicts and disparities
Mukesh Ambani noted that multiple geopolitical conflicts pose significant threats to global peace, stability, and the economies of nations. He emphasized that the stark developmental disparities, particularly in the Global South, can no longer be ignored amid rising aspirations for a better life. Among global peers, India stands out with its unmatched demographics. Despite the uncertainties of today, one thing is certain: the continued rise of a new India as it confidently moves forward.
- August 29, 2024 14:10
Reliance Annual General Meeting News: AI breakthroughs offer hope in tackling humanity, says Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani remarked that we are in a time of both hope and concern, experiencing remarkable advancements in science and technology, especially in AI, computing, robotics, and life sciences. He highlighted AI’s emergence as potentially the most transformative event in human history, opening doors to solve numerous complex challenges facing humanity.
- August 29, 2024 14:07
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Mukesh Ambani hails 2024 election as a win for stability, continuity and democracy
Mukesh Ambani stated that the 2024 parliamentary elections delivered a decisive victory for stability, continuity, and, above all, India’s vibrant democracy.
- August 29, 2024 14:06
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Mukesh congratulates PM Modi on winning a third consecutive term
Mukesh Ambani, speaking at the RIL AGM said, “First, let us formally congratulate our visionary Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, on winning a third consecutive term.”
- August 29, 2024 14:01
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Reliance stock rises 2.6% to ₹2995.75 amid announcement of bonus issue
- August 29, 2024 13:57
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Reliance to consider 1:1 bonus shares on September 5
Reliance Industries on Thursday said it will consider and recommend issuing bonus shares at a ratio of 1:1 to its shareholders at a board meeting on September 5, a Reuters report said.
- August 29, 2024 13:54
Reliance AGM 2024 Live: This is where you can watch the AGM livestream from 2 pm
- August 29, 2024 11:49
Reliance Annual General Meeting Today: Weak O2C pulls down RIL Q1 PAT, retail and Jio bump up revenue
Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹17,445 crore in the first quarter of FY25, down 4.5 per cent on year hit by weak refining margins while revenue rose 11.5 per cent to ₹2.6-lakh crore, led by higher oil and product prices and steady growth in its consumer facing segments.
- August 29, 2024 11:47
Reliance AGM 2024 Live News: Jio leads Indian internet market with 50.4% share; Airtel follows at 30.47%
Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) holds the top position with a 50.40 per cent market share of total Internet subscribers followed by Bharti Airtel (Airtel) with 30.47 per cent in FY24, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has said.
- August 29, 2024 11:45
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani may spell out roadmap for retail, RJio listing timelines at AGM
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is likely to give some indications or roadmap of a timeline for the listing of the retail and digital subsidiaries of his conglomerate Reliance Industries at its annual general meeting scheduled for August 29.
- August 29, 2024 11:44
Reliance AGM Live Updates: CCI approves $8.5 billion Reliance-Disney media assets merger
The Competition Commission of India has approved a mega $8.5-billion merger deal involving Reliance Industries, Viacom18, and Disney’s media assets in India.
This will lead to the Reliance-Walt Disney combine’s emergence as India’s biggest entertainment player, competing with Netflix, Sony, and Amazon.
