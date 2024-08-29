August 29, 2024 14:47

Homes around the world are becoming smarter and more connected through the Internet of Things (IoT). Imagine your air conditioner activating when you enter the room, your lights dimming as you start a movie, or receiving a notification if an unauthorized person approaches your front door—all without you lifting a finger. According to Kiran Thomas, Jio’s IoT solutions enable seamless integration of air conditioners, security systems, and other appliances to simplify and enhance your life. To unify these advanced features, we have developed the new Jio Home app. As Akash highlights, the Home app includes malware detection, Wi-Fi management, and other features to keep your home network safe and secure.