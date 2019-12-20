Reliance Big Synergy upbeat on content development

2019: When healthcare suffered a political scare
Reliance Big Synergy, a leading content development and production company, says that content consumption pattern is changing from a family viewing mode to individual use, through both television and streaming/OTT platforms.
Part of the Anil D Ambani Reliance Group, the company is upbeat on the content development business in India.
Rajiv Bakshi, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Big Synergy, said: “the consumption of content is growing across platforms The appetite for good content is very high and it is a golden period for content creators.”
Bakshi told BusinessLine, “We have one of the strongest fiction teams in the industry and are both proud and delighted to have contributed in delivering a slot leadership for our client Star Maa. We will continue to invest in fiction content for both national and regional TV and marquee web series for OTT platforms.”
Bakshi said, “upwards of 600 to 700 series are made and in demand every year in India across TV and OTT platforms. This will go up. The demand for content and the scale of production is jumping, production values/cost are jumping in some cases by 5x to 10x times. Both in value and volume times, it is witness to an exponential growth.”
From a maker/creator point of view when consumption increases, the demand increases. The interplay of film talent with smaller screen talent is a very refreshing change. This allows people to create different content across different languages and different platforms, offering more variety, he said.
With market changing, business models are also changing. Streaming or the OTT services, is an exciting change that has come in the past two years. All are looking to engage clients through a differentiated content.
Referring to Aame Katha on Star Maa, he said: “it has emerged as the No 1 fiction show in the 10 p.m. slot. The thriller opened with a rating of 4.1 GRPs and has recorded an average 3.7 GRPs in its fourth week of going on air. It commands 27 per cent channel share and is a slot leader.”
