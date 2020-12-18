Reliance, bp begin gas production from R Cluster

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp on Friday announced the start of production from the R Cluster, ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India.
RIL and bp are developing three deepwater gas projects in block KG D6 – R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ – which together are expected to meet about 15 per cent of India’s gas demand by 2023. These projects will utilise the existing hub infrastructure in KG D6 block. RIL is the operator of KG D6 with a 66.67 per cent participating interest and bp holds a 33.33 per cent participating interest.
R Cluster is the first of the three projects to come on-stream. The field is located about 60 km from the existing KG D6 Control and Riser Platform (CRP) off the Kakinada coast and comprises a sub-sea production system tied back to CRP via a subsea pipeline.
Located at a water depth of greater than 2000 metres, it is the deepest offshore gas field in Asia. The field is expected to reach plateau gas production of about 12.9 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) in 2021.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, said: “This is a significant milestone in India’s energy landscape, for a cleaner and greener gas-based economy. Through our deep-water infrastructure in the Krishna Godavari basin, we expect to produce gas and meet the growing clean energy requirements of the nation.”
bp Chief Executive Bernard Looney said: “Growing India’s own production of cleaner-burning gas to meet a significant portion of its energy demand, these three new KG D6 projects will support the country’s drive to shape and improve its future energy mix.”
The next project, the Satellites Cluster, is expected to come on-stream in 2021 followed by the MJ project in 2022.
Peak gas production from the three fields is expected to be around 30 mmscmd (1 bcf/d) by 2023 which is expected to be about 25 per cent of India’s domestic production and will help reduce the country’s dependence on imported gas.
