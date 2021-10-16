Reliance Digital announces festival offers

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Reliance Digital, India’s largest electronics retailer, has announced a slew of offers across its retail stores, My Jio stores and website this Dussehra. The campaign will remain active until October 20.
The brand is offering a 10 per cent discount of up to ₹2,500 on bills of ₹10,000 or more if the customer pays using ICICI bank cards. On transactions exceeding ₹1,00,000, the discount limit has been raised to ₹6,000.
Payments made through Paytm and ZestMoney will receive 10 per cent cashback.
Discounts are also offered on products from across its catalogue including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, wearables, laptops, accessories, mobile phones, smartphones and home appliances.
Reliance Digital offers EMI and easy financing, and provides the options of Insta Delivery – delivery in less than 3 hours – and store pick-up for customers
The retailer also provides after-sales service for all its products.
