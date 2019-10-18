Reliance Ind consolidated profits up 18.3 per cent at Rs 11,262 cr 

Reliance Industries has reported an 18.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,262 crore for the quarter ended September 2019. Revenue has increased by 4.8 per cent to Rs 163,854 crore.

The increase in revenue is primarily on account of robust growth in the retail and digital services businesses, which grew by 27 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively. This was partially offset by a decrease in the refining and petrochemicals segment revenue, with a 17.7 per cent fall in Brent crude prices.

Exports (including deemed exports) from RIL’s India operations were lower by 12.1 per cent at Rs 53,161 crore ($ 7.5 billion), as against Rs Rs 60,460 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, due primarily to lower price realisation for refining and petrochemical products and emphasis on domestic placement.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd said: “The company has reported a record net profit for the quarter. These excellent results reflect the benefits of our integrated Oil to Chemicals (O2C) value chain and the rapid scale-up of our consumer businesses."

"During this quarter, our O2C businesses gained from a favourable fuel margins environment, feedstock sourcing flexibility and higher petrochemicals volumes. Our O2C business, with new partnerships, is best placed to pursue growth and substantial value creation. Continuing growth trends in our retail business is heartening,"he added.

PTI adds: Consolidated revenue rose to a record Rs 1,63,854 crore, the company said in a statement. Consumer businesses, which till last year accounted for a quarter of the company’s pre-tax profit, contributed to a third of EBITDA in Q2.