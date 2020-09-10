Reliance offers Amazon $20-bn stake in retail arm

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries is offering to sell a roughly $20-billion stake in its retail arm to Amazon.com Inc, BloombergQuint reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg News.
The Bloomberg report https://www.bloombergquint.com/markets/live-sgx-nifty-indicates-a-flat-start-indiabulls-housing-sunteck-maruti-irctc-in-focus, citing one unnamed person with knowledge of the matter, added that billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is willing to sell an up to 40 per cent stake in the retail business to Amazon, according to BloombergQuint.
Shares in Reliance were up 4 per cent in midday trading in Mumbai. The company earlier on Thursday became the first listed Indian firm to cross $200 billion in market capitalisation.
Amazon has held talks about investing in Reliance Retail and expressed interest in negotiating potential deals, according to the report.
The news follows a $1-billion investment announced on Wednesday by Silver Lake Partners in Reliance Retail, which runs more than 10,000 stores selling apparel, groceries and electronics across India.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reliance did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
