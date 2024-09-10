Reliance Retail Ventures has entered into an equal joint venture with Israel’s Delta Galil Industries that will expand the Tel Aviv-listed apparel maker’s presence in India, a statement said.

Delta Galil is a global manufacturer of branded and private label intimates, activewear, loungewear, and denim apparel. It has licensing arrangements with the world’s leading brands, and it has also acquired brands such as ‘7 for all Mankind’, ‘Splendid’, and ‘Athena’.

The partnership aims to establish an apparel innovation platform to meet the demands of Indian consumers. Delta Galil will leverage this venture to expand its footprint in the rapidly growing Indian market, offering its portfolio of brands across Reliance Retail’s physical stores, wholesale, and digital channels. Through the collaboration, Delta Galil will also support the joint venture, which will design and manufacture products for Reliance’s established brands.

“This collaboration will allow us to combine our product design, innovation, and manufacturing prowess with Reliance Retail’s extensive retail network and distribution reach, paving the way for accelerated growth of the intimate apparel and activewear categories throughout the country,” said Delta Galil’s CEO, Isaac Dabah.

Over the next 18 months, the venture will launch Delta family style stores and the Athena brand for men’s and women’s intimates.

The joint venture will enable Reliance Retail to tap into Delta Galil’s deep industry expertise and innovation capabilities in intimate apparel and activewear, which are key product categories poised for significant growth in the Indian market, the statement said.