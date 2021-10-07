Reliance Retail to launch 7-Eleven stores in India

Reliance Industries' retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited said on Thursday it has entered into a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc to launch the convenience stores in India.

On Tuesday, Future Retail said it ended a franchise agreement with the chain.

Reliance said the first 7-Eleven store is set to open in Mumbai on October 9.