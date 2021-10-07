Companies

Reliance Retail to launch 7-Eleven stores in India

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on October 07, 2021

For FY21, sales to Reliance Retail stood at Rs. 157 crore

Set to launch its first store in Mumbai on October 9.

Reliance Industries' retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited said on Thursday it has entered into a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc to launch the convenience stores in India.

Read also: After scrapping Future deal, 7-Eleven says it is still keen to enter India

On Tuesday, Future Retail said it ended a franchise agreement with the chain.

Reliance said the first 7-Eleven store is set to open in Mumbai on October 9.

 

