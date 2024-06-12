Reliance Retail’s beauty platform Tira has launched a skin care line ‘Akind’ under its own brands portfolio.

The new line has been co-founded by Mira Kapoor and has a range of products such as cleansers, serums, moisturisers and sunscreens with build, balance and defence themes . The skin care range was launched at Tira’s flagship store in Mumbai’s Jio World Drive.

Kapoor said that Akind was launched after extensive research “into high efficiency ingredients,” that solve specific problems.

Skin care market

The Indian skin care market, a segment of the larger beauty universe, was estimated at a size of $2.56 billion in FY23 and is seen reaching $3.7 billion by FY31, growing at 4.8 per cent annually. Within, this the facial care market is the largest category in volumes and value. In India, the sector is largely dominated by international brands such as Estee Lauder, Neutrogena, Nivea, Shiseido and a whole host of others.

In recent times, however, start-up brands such as Mamaearth, Plum and Sugar have invaded the market and are finding wider acceptance among discerning customers as they promise more natural and safer ingredients.

Reliance Retail has been expanding its private labels portfolio under its various formats and had previously launched curated beauty accessories and an exclusive line of nail colours and kits.