Reliance shuts down D1/D3 gas field in its KG-D6 block

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
D1/D3 gas field, the country’s first deepwater gas field, ceased to produce on Monday after a $1-billion investment and mammoth technological intervention by Reliance Industries and its partner BP Plc of UK extended the life of dwindling fields by four years, sources said.
The D1/D3 field was put on production in April 2009. Output, which peaked at over 61 million standard cubic meters per day in 2010, had been on a decline as sand and water ingress forced wells to shut down one after the other. While at the peak, it was India’s biggest gas field, in the last quarter D1/D3 produced an average of just 1.5 mmscmd.
The sources said only three out of the 18 wells drilled on the fields had remained on production and they too died on Monday.
In perhaps one of its kind intervention in a deepsea field, Reliance-BP, through use of a combination of complex techniques, kept the wells flowing at Dhirubhai-1 and 3 (D1&D3) fields for the last four years.
Reliance had to date made 19 oil and gas discoveries in the Krishna Godavari basin. Of these, D26 or MA — the only oil discovery in the block — was the first field to began production in September 2008. D1 and D3 fields went on-stream in April 2009.
KG-D6 produced about 3 trillion cubic feet equivalent, saving about $30 billion in energy imports. The sources said the field infrastructure would be utilised to bring on stream the next set of fields in the block.
The joint venture has committed $5 billion (₹35,000 crore) of investments towards monetizing another 3 trillion cubic feet equivalent (about 500 million barrels of oil equivalent) reserves from three projects — R cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ fields.
These projects will be utilizing most of the existing gas production facilities, they said, adding once commissioned, the three fields will deliver a peak production of 1 billion cubic feet per day which is about 20 per cent of the current domestic production.
The sources said despite best efforts, in recent times the field instability exacerbated due to water and sand ingress leading to a sharp decline in production. Consequently, to preserve the facilities for future use, the field had to be safely shutdown on Monday.
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...