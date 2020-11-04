Relief to Indigo: CESTAT allows exemption from paying IGST on re-import of repaired parts/aircraft

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
Customs Excise an& Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) has held that IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) levy on import of goods is under IGST Act and not under the Custom Tariff Act.
The matter is related to 346 appeals filed by InterGlobe Aviation, which operate IndiGo airlines. The issue raised in the appeals is about the availability of IGST exemption for aircraft and parts thereof that are re-imported into India after repairs. The company prayed for quashing all these orders passed by the Commissioner of Customs (Appeals), who had upheld the orders of assessment of Bills of Entry, as a result of which all the appeals have been dismissed by the first level of the appellate authority.
The company imported aircraft and when the engines/auxiliary power units or other parts of the aircraft began to develop defects, they were exported out of India for repairs to Pratt & Whitney, an American maintenance and repair company specialising in maintenance of parts/aircraft.
The repaired parts/aircraft are thereafter re-imported into India and at the time of re-import, Bills of Entry are filed. These Bills of Entry are assessed to basic customs duty and integrated tax at the applicable rates. The dispute in all these appeals is as to whether the Appellant is justified in claiming exemption of integrated tax under the Exemption Notification on re-import of repaired parts/aircraft into India during the period from August, 2017 to March, 2019.
There is no dispute on claiming exemption at the time of re-import from payment of basic customs duty for aircraft/parts, but the dispute is in regard to the levy of integrated tax on the re-import of aircraft/parts. The company had claimed exemption from IGST for the reason that the importer is required to only pay duty of customs on the fair cost of repairs and the cost of insurance and freight charges, both ways.
The Customs Authorities, however, did not agree on this issue with the Appellant, as according to them the Appellant was not entitled to full exemption from integrated tax since the phrase duty of customs, according to Exemption Notification, includes both the basic customs duty and integrated tax. Accordingly, exemption was disallowed.
“Absence of mention of integrated tax and compensation cess in column (3) under serial no. 2 of the Exemption Notification would mean that only the basic customs duty on the fair cost of repair charges, freight and insurance charges are payable and integrated tax and compensation cess are wholly exempted,” the appellate authority said. Also, it noted duty of customs referred to in the condition of the Exemption Notification would not include integrated tax.
“Appellant is entitled to exemption from payment of integrated tax under the Exemption Notification on re-import of repaired parts/ aircraft into India,” it said while setting aside all orders.
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...