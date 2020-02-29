Religare Enterprises acquires 14.36% stake in RFL from PE investors

Religare Enterprises on Saturday said it has acquired additional 14.36 per cent stake in Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) from private equity investors.

Post the acquisition, RFL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company from February 28, it said in a BSE filing.

“Pursuant to the share purchase agreement entered for acquisition of 3,76,41,204 equity shares of RFL constituting 14.36 per cent shareholding of RFL owned by private equity investors i.e. Resurgence PE Investments Ltd and NYLIM Jacob Ballas India Fund III, (collectively referred to as the ‘Investors’), the company has acquired the additional 14.36 per cent shareholding in RFL from the investors,” it said.