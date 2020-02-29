Companies

Religare Enterprises acquires 14.36% stake in RFL from PE investors

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 29, 2020 Published on February 29, 2020

Religare Enterprises on Saturday said it has acquired additional 14.36 per cent stake in Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) from private equity investors.

Post the acquisition, RFL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company from February 28, it said in a BSE filing.

“Pursuant to the share purchase agreement entered for acquisition of 3,76,41,204 equity shares of RFL constituting 14.36 per cent shareholding of RFL owned by private equity investors i.e. Resurgence PE Investments Ltd and NYLIM Jacob Ballas India Fund III, (collectively referred to as the ‘Investors’), the company has acquired the additional 14.36 per cent shareholding in RFL from the investors,” it said.

Published on February 29, 2020
Religare Enterprises Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coal India February production likely to be 66 mn tonnes