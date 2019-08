Religare Enterprises on Thursday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 146.99 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 fiscal.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 134.12 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total revenue declined to Rs 539.23 crore during April-June quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 598.80 crore a year ago.

Expenses also remained lower at Rs 682.84 crore as against Rs 731.72 crore in the corresponding period last year.