Remsons Industries, a major producer of cables and shifters for automotive industry, has bagged fourth order from Tata Motors for the supply of winches used for spare wheel.

The company is currently supplying winches to successful models such as Tigor, Altroz and Punch and the recent order was for the new model Tata Nexon CNG. The total size of all the orders stands at Rs 30 crore which will be executed over three years.

Tata Motors showcased the Nexon iCNG, India’s first car with a turbocharged CNG powertrain, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The SUV is expected to be launched in the second half of 2024. This marks a significant achievement for Remsons Industries, as it represents the fourth order received by Tata Motors for winches.

Amit Srivastava, Group CEO, Remsons Industries, said by providing a wide selection of winches, the company ensures that businesses can find the perfect solution for their specific needs and be a valuable partner in their journey.

“With the help of UK acquisition Remsons was able to add various goods such as winches, jacks and pedal boxes. We are in the process of introducing them to our customers, who will benefit from global technology produced in India,” he said.

Remsons offers a diverse range of winches products which are designed to withstand heavy loads and harsh conditions, making them ideal for various OEM and other applications, the company said.

Remsons Industries is an automotive OEM components manufacturer supplying to two, three and four wheeler vehicles, commercial vehicles and off highway vehicles all over India and automotive OEM’s globally since last 50 years.