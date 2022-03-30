Renault India rolls out new Kiger MY22 at ₹5.84 lakh

French carmaker Renault introduced its new Kiger MY22, with advanced features, at a starting price of ₹5.84 lakh.

The bookings for the new compact SUV Kiger MY22 range will start on Thursday.

Available in two engine options-- 1.0L energy engine in MT & EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmissions-- the Kiger MY22 will offer PM2.5 advanced atmospheric filter as a standard feature across the range, ensuring good air quality inside the cabin, according to a statement.

New features

The interiors, featuring a new red fade dashboard accent and quilted emboss seat upholstery adorned with red stitch have been enhanced with features like cruise control and wireless smartphone charger along with a new colour option - metal mustard with mystery black roof in Dual Tone.

The Kiger MY22 Turbo range will feature new tailgate chrome insert, front skid plate, turbo door decals along with 40.64 cm diamond cut alloy wheels with red wheel caps, making the exteriors more sporty.

The Kiger RXT(O) variant, launched last year as part of Renault’s 10 th anniversary celebrations in India, will be offered in 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmission as well at an attractive price point.

Safety rating

The Renault Kiger has been awarded with the 4-Star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. For driver & front passenger safety, the Kiger comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which ensure safety while driving on the road.

Additionally, Kiger features an impact sensing door unlock, speed-sensing door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests and ISOFIX anchorage for a child seat.

Kiger was also ranked 2 in the J.D. Power 2021 India Initial Quality Study (IQS) in the compact SUV segment in addition to multiple awards in the compact SUV category, it said.

The compact SUV also promises best in segment fuel efficiency of 20.5 km/litre (5-speed manual).