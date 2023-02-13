ReNew Power, on Monday, launched its new brand identity. Through the new brand, ReNew, the renewable independent power producer (IPP) will foray into offering end-to-end solutions across the entire decarbonisation (clean energy) value chain.

The new brand identity reflects the company’s transition from being a pure-play renewable IPP to an end-to-end provider of solutions across the decarbonisation spectrum, the NASDAQ-listed firm said.

In line with its strategy to focus on the overall clean energy ecosystem, the company has been leading the development of emerging decarbonisation solutions, such as green hydrogen, energy storage, carbon markets, and solar manufacturing, and is poised to further the Net-Zero transition goals of enterprises.

“ReNew aims to provide solutions that will enable companies and countries to make a rapid, urgent, and ethical transition towards clean energy. ReNew’s endeavour is to build on its renewable energy business and widen its offerings across the spectrum, which support decarbonisation within the context of the future of energy,” ReNew Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha said while unveiling the brand logo here.

The company has been a pioneer in leveraging digital technologies to accelerate the transition to green energy and address the unique requirements of the B2B segment in India, where it enjoys market leadership. ReNew’s new identity will reinforce its position as a leader in the energy services space and also a global brand with strong roots in India.

According to industry estimates, global power consumption is likely to triple by 2050 as electrification and living standards grow. Decarbonisation will play a critical role in meeting sustainable development goals (SDGs) and strengthening global action against climate change.

Over the past decade, ReNew has helped steer India’s journey towards renewables by amplifying solar and wind power generation. Visually, ReNew’s new identity retains most key elements of what the company does and is representative of its focus on helping build a fossil-free world and furthering a transition that is just and inclusive.

ReNew has a clean energy portfolio of around 13.4 gigawatts (GW) on a gross basis as of September 30, 2022.