Replus Engitech on Wednesday said that it has joined hands with Hero Future Energies to design, develop, engineer, install, and commission 250 megawatt hour (MWh) of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects across various locations.

This partnership between the subsidiary of Bhilwara Energy and Hero Future Energies (HFE) represents a significant step forward in India’s renewable energy landscape, promising to enhance the stability and reliability of green power sources across multiple states.

Over the next 18 months, Replus will deploy these advanced BESS solutions projects in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat which will seamlessly integrate with existing solar and wind energy systems to meet tender conditions, enhancing the overall efficiency and sustainability of renewable energy deployments.

Replus CEO Hiren Pravin Shah said “This partnership stands as a major milestone for all of us at Replus, and will play an important role in our growth objectives of becoming 10x in the next 2 years. This significant milestone will accelerate our plans across geographies.”

Replus Engitech has already deployed 28 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Projects across India and overseas. These installations have enhanced green energy consumption and provided efficient alternatives to diesel generators.

The company is also currently executing two BESS micro grid projects, each of 18 MWh, in Saudi Arabia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Leveraging our expertise in Battery Energy Storage Systems, we are committed to supporting HFE’s vision and contributing to India’s renewable energy goals. Together, we aspire to set new benchmarks in efficiency and reliability, driving positive change in the energy landscape,” said Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Replus and Bhilwara Energy.

Replus has established a fully automated 1 gigawatt hour (GWh) of Cell to Pack manufacturing facility at Pune to cater the demand of both the E-Mobility and stationary Storage industry in India.

