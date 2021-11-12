Retail sales up 34 per cent in October: Survey

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Retail Business Survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI) indicates that retail sales in October 2021 signalled 14 per cent growth over the pre-pandemic levels (October 2019) and 34 per cent growth (compared to October 2020).
Speaking about the results, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “The October survey has revealed encouraging results. In order to understand the complete impact of the festival season on retail sales, it is essential to see the figures of October and November combined. We would await the results for the month of November to draw definitive conclusions. However, all the signs indicate a positive trend.”
Retail businesses across regions have indicated growth in sales as compared to pre-pandemic levels with Western India signalling growth of 23 per cent, followed by East India at 13 per cent while North and South India indicate a growth of 10 per cent each as compared to sales levels in October 2019.
In categories, Jewellery has indicated a significant recovery with 24 per cent growth as compared to sales levels in October 2019, while the Apparel category also indicated growth (6 per cent), categories such as Beauty & Wellness - including Salons and Footwear are hopeful of recovery with an uptake of shopping activity during Diwali. At 31 per cent and 29 per cent sales compared to pre-pandemic levels (same period in 2019) respectively, Food & Groceries and Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) continue to indicate growth.
As the country achieves inoculation of more than one billion citizens, the retail industry is hopeful of setting a steady pace of recovery during the ongoing festive quarter. The optimism is visible as retail chains have resumed expansions across the country.
