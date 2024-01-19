Reliance Industries’ consolidated net profit and revenue grew by a mere one per cent in the October-December quarter, weighed down by higher expenses and its oils-to-chemicals business.

The conglomerate reported a net profit of ₹17,265 crore, while its revenue was at ₹2.28-lakh crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from its O2C segment was at ₹1.4-lakh crore. According to the company, the lower revenue was due to planned maintenance shutdowns at some of its units in Jamnagar in the quarter under review. One crude distillation unit and delayed coking in SEZ refinery was shut for four weeks in the fourth week of September. A fluidised catalytic cracker was shut for seven weeks starting from mid-September and refinery off gas cracker was shut for four weeks in the same month.

The revenue from Reliance Retail grew to ₹74,373 crore and reported a net profit of ₹3165 crore, up 32 per cent year-on-year.

Jio Platforms, which houses all its digital properties, reported a net profit of ₹5445 crore, up 2.8 per cent sequentially, while revenue rose 3 per cent to ₹27,697 crore.

On Q3 FY24 results, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the company has delivered another quarter of robust operating and financial performance.

He further said the new energy gigs complex will be commissioned in the second half of 2024.

“I am confident that Reliance’s New Energy business will play a pivotal role in the global movement for adoption of cleaner fuels,” he said.

The consolidated EBITDA was at ₹44,678 crore, up 16.7 per cent y-o-y, per the company. The EBITDA margin in the quarter was 18 per cent, a rise of 210 basis points.