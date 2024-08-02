Armed with the belief that the market for e-scooters is growing in the country even without subsidies, River Mobility now aims to position itself as a brand targeting the utility lifestyle segment in the crowded electric two-wheeler space. The Bengaluru-based start-up shared its plans while inaugurating its fourth showroom in Chennai.

“The government has been extremely supportive in promoting electrification. Subsidies have been crucial in reaching the current market level. But the industry is maturing and manufacturers are preparing to operate without subsidies. Despite the cut in subsidies, the market has remained strong and demand has not decreased,” said Aravind Mani, co-founder and chief executive officer.

Founded by Mani and Vipin George in 2021, River Mobility’s first model, Indie, has been in the market in Bengaluru for the past eight months and has sold 1,500 units so far. They are also expanding into other States like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Further, River Mobility is developing a second product slated for launch in early 2026. This will target a larger segment of the utility lifestyle market, coinciding with the company’s presence in 100 cities.

Utility lifestyle

“Our brand is positioned to target the utility lifestyle segment. By “utility lifestyle,” we mean providing high utility to our customers. For instance, Indie offers the largest storage space for any scooter in the country and is the only e-scooter with 14-inch wheels,” he said.

It is also equipped with front footpegs, safeguards, and pannier stays with ample customisation options. A blend of utility and style, the scooter will be appealing to shop owners, electrical contractors, carpenters, home bakers and YouTubers who need a vehicle that reflects their personality while carrying more items.

River Mobility’s current network spans across four stores: two in Bangalore and one each in Hyderabad and Chennai. By the end of this financial year, the company aims to have around 50 stores, with an interim target to open 15 stores by November.

Exuding confidence in its in-house designs that the company develops without any external partnerships, Mani said, “Our research and development (R&D) team comprises close to 400 engineers and designers. We have our own design studio and electrical development facility, where we develop our own battery pack, vehicle control unit and other components. The entire chassis and performance components of our vehicles are also developed in-house.”

The company operates a factory in Hoskote, Karnataka, with an annual production capacity of 1,00,000. The spare parts are 99 per cent localised, with only the battery cells being imported.